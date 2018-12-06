MURTAUGH — One man was killed and another injured Thursday morning in a mobile home fire south of Hansen.
Fire crews were called to 4250 E. 3000 N. just before 8 a.m. when someone driving by noticed the fire and called 911, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.
There were two men inside the house when the blaze began, Stewart said. One managed to break a back window and escape. The other was found dead inside by fire crews.
The man who escaped was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, where he is being treated for smoke inhalation and minor cuts from breaking the window.
The sheriff's office is not yet releasing the names of the men.
The mobile home and at least two cars were destroyed by the blaze, Stewart said. No other buildings were damaged.
Responding crews, including Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District and the Twin Falls Fire Department, put out the fire within an hour, Stewart said.
The fire marshal will arrive on the scene this afternoon to determine the cause of the fire.
