Justice Roger Burdick, longtime Magic Valley lawyer and judge, to retire from Idaho Supreme Court

Across the breadth of his service, Burdick said, he has been struck by the dedication and professionalism of Idaho’s judges, attorneys and court clerks. He thanked all those he has worked with throughout his career, and his family for their support starting from his earliest years in Jerome.

“I don’t think people understand how lucky we are in Idaho,” he said. “You don’t get anywhere without the support of the people around you, and that’s why every day you treat them like gold.”

“Throughout his career, Justice Burdick has demonstrated how public service is a calling, not just a job,” Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said. “His continual push for improvement and excellence in all areas has benefitted Idahoans, and we will miss his presence on the Supreme Court.”

In retirement, Burdick will apply to serve as a senior judge, taking on periodic cases to help ease the workload across the judiciary. Justice Robyn Brody will become vice chief of the Idaho Supreme Court.