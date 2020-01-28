TWIN FALLS — A jury trial for a former Kimberly woman who police say defrauded a youth sports organization is set for four days in July.
Jennifer Marie Stephenson, 39, was charged in February with four felony counts of grand theft, two felony counts of tax evasion and one misdemeanor account of petit theft.
Stephenson's trial date was set at a hearing on Monday.
Papers filed in 2019 by Kimberly Police Officer Shane Braak-Saufley, said Jim Bybee — head coach of the youth baseball organization Kimberly Punishers — told him he suspected that Stephenson had taken money from the organization's fundraising account.
Bybee said he and Stephenson were co-leaders of the organization and that Stephenson, in 2017, had taken the lead in getting nonprofit status for the group and for creating a checking account at Wells Fargo Bank. Bybee said he, Stephenson and Bob Nelson Jr. were authorized to sign on the account.
In January 2018, the Punishers merged with Idaho Viper Baseball Organization and changed the name of the team to 11-U Venom. The Viper organization has three other boys baseball teams.
You have free articles remaining.
The Punishers' bank account came up during a discussion about the merger, and Bybee went to Wells Fargo in March 2018 to check on the account balance, Braak-Saufley's report said. Bybee found that Stephenson had taken both his and Nelson's names off the account. In addition, she had ordered a debit card in her name.
The group's Wells Fargo account had too much money in it, the Kimberly officer said. Between March and December 2017, Stephenson deposited $9,343.90 in checks and cash, but only $3,435 of that was Punishers' funds. Stephenson had also deposited nearly $6,000 in additional funds into the account and had paid her own bills out of the account.
In December 2017, the account was overdrawn by more than $400 and in March 2018, the bank closed the account, the officer said. In total, Stephenson made nearly $10,000 in unauthorized deposits and withdrawals, bank records show.
Bybee dug deeper and found that Stephenson had not filed any paperwork under the Punishers' name with the Idaho Secretary of State's office, Braak-Saufley wrote in the report.
Stephensen was also charged with defrauding uniform manufacturers and the Viper organization out of several thousands of dollars.
Stephenson pleaded not guilty to all charges and her trial is scheduled to start July 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.