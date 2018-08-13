RUPERT — A jury trial in district court was set Monday for a former Nampa man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Minidoka man.
Denis O. Lopez-Serrano, 22, is charged with the April 28 murder of 42-year-old Rafael Gil Vargas. Lopez-Serrano is also charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the shooting.
Minidoka County Sheriff investigators said Lopez-Serrano also shot his former girlfriend, Nallely Vargas, in the hand.
Lopez-Serrano was arraigned in Minidoka County District Court on Monday and a jury trial was set at 9 a.m. Jan. 15.
In a prior hearing, officials said Lopez-Serrano lured Nallely Vargas out of her home in Minidoka to pick up the pair’s 2-year-old daughter and then waited for her on a road to kill her. When she arrived, she had her father, Rafael Gil Vargas, in the car with her. Lopez-Serrano shot Rafael Gil Vargas three times, fatally wounding him.
Lopez-Serrano drove the father and daughter to a remote location where he said he was going to kill Nallely Vargas and dump both their bodies. Nallely Vargas testified that Lopez-Serrano pointed the gun at her father’s head during the drive and she placed her hand over the gun’s muzzle before he shot her hand.
She testified that she talked him out of killing her by saying she would not turn him in to police.
Lopez-Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Let's hope this does not result in a 'plea-bargain' we read about so often here and that upon conviction he receives the full sentence for murder.
