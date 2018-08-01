TWIN FALLS — A jury has begun deliberating in a trial of a high school teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old former student.
Jason Benjamin, 40, is charged with rape under a statute that applies when the victim is 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator is at least three years older.
Deputy prosecutor Suzanne Ehlers and defense attorney Doug Nelson wrapped up their closing arguments at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the same day the trial began.
Benjamin was arrested in December after the teenager, a senior at Canyon Ridge High School, told police that she and Benjamin had sex in October. He was her teacher at Canyon Ridge during the 2016-17 school year, but left Canyon Ridge to teach at Robert Stuart Middle School at the start of the 2017-18 school year.
In an interview with police, Benjamin admitted to having sex with the girl one time at his home. He said he knew she was 17 at the time.
The trial included testimony from the Twin Falls detective who investigated the case and the victim's mother. The victim herself was on the witness list for the trial but did not end up testifying.
Return to magicvalley.com for updates on the trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.