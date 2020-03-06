Jury deliberates the guilt of Joshua Molina, charged with first-degree murder of his girlfriend's baby

TWIN FALLS — The jury in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a 20-month-old baby was unable to reach a verdict Friday.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs and defense attorney Steven McRae made their closing arguments in the trial of Joshua Molina, 35, in Judge Benjamin J. Cluff’s courtroom.

The jury returned to the courtroom at 5:45 p.m. without a verdict and will continue deliberations Saturday morning.

Molina is also charged with four counts of injury to a child in the death of Lyryk Altom, the daughter of his then-girlfriend, Amanda Dunlap.

Dunlap has also been charged in the death and has made a plea arrangement. Dunlap and Lyryk moved into Molina's home in August 2017.

Lyryk was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center with bleeding in her brain on Oct. 8, 2017. A doctor at St. Luke’s told police he believed her head injuries were caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma. She was flown to a Boise hospital, where she died six days later.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}