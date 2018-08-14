RUPERT— A 24-year-old Burley man who pleaded guilty to enticing a child on the internet in a police sting was sentenced Monday.
Manuel Alejandro Ramirez was sentenced in Minidoka County District Court to a therapeutic program run by the state department of correction known as a rider. After going through the retained jurisdiction program, which will take about a year, a judge will decide whether he should spend two to five years in prison or serve probation.
Ramirez was arrested last August after he jumped into the Snake River to flee police after arranging a meeting with a 14-year-old girl to have sex and smoke pot at the Heyburn RV Park. Instead of a girl, he was met by police. When police pursued Ramirez, they saw him throw his cellphone, recently purchased condoms and a bag of marijuana in the river. Officers found the condoms and marijuana floating in the river but his phone sank and was not recovered.
Prior to the meeting, an officer posed as the girl on social media and corresponded with Ramirez for several weeks. The officer said Ramirez escalated the sexual conversation and discussed specific sex acts and positions and sent graphic sexual cartoons and drawings.
In a plea agreement, the county prosecutor dismissed felony counts of destruction of evidence and manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Ramirez was not fined but must register as a sex offender.
