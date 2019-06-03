TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls judge ruled twice against a Twin Falls High School teacher and former coach who is charged with driving under the influence.
Timothy Stadelmeir, 43, of Twin Falls appeared in court Monday with his attorney, Anthony Valdez. The hearings before Judge Thomas D. Kershaw Jr. were to address the defense's motion to suppress evidence and to overturn the suspension of Stadelmeir's driver's license.
Stadelmeir, who was then the Twin Falls High head baseball coach, was stopped in the early hours of Feb. 24 at Park Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard South by Twin Falls officer Austin James. James reported seeing Stadelmeir's vehicle weaving on the roadway and performed a traffic stop.
After reporting smelling alcohol when Stadelmeir rolled down his window, James attempted to perform sobriety tests. Stadelmeir refused to provide breath or blood samples, requiring James to obtain a warrant. The blood alcohol content of his blood was 0.176, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to court documents.
He pleaded not guilty Feb. 28.
Monday's hearing began with city deputy prosecuting attorney Amy Lavin questioning James about the moments leading up to the traffic stop, before presenting a copy of police body camera footage as evidence.
During the hearing, prosecutors played the footage, and Stadelmeir's defense attorney questioned differing statements in police reports.
"Officer James did not have a reasonable and articulable basis for stopping Mr. Stadelmeir," Valdez told Kershaw. "He had a hunch."
Kershaw admitted a more accurate description of the traffic stop would have been preferable, both in James' conversation with Stadelmeir at the time and on his reports. He ruled, nonetheless, that the motion to suppress would be denied.
Attorneys also argued over whether Stadelmeir should have been given a paper copy of a notice saying his driver's license would be suspended since he refused a blood-alcohol sample. Police read the notice to Stadelmeir while he was in custody and his attorney had access to a copy beginning the day after the arrest.
Valdez said Stadelmeir never received a copy, but Lavin claimed no paper copy was required to be served, since Stadelmeir refused the blood alcohol test, and the copy would be sent with the Department of Transportation's ruling once the test results were final.
Stadelmeir is a 1994 graduate of Twin Falls High School. During his tenure as coach, he took his teams to three state championships and won seven district titles. In January 2018, he received a Coach of the Year award from the Idaho Coaches Association.
Stadelmeir resigned as coach in March, with the Twin Falls School Board considering the matter in executive session during the April 8 meeting. Stadelmeir is still employed with the district and listed as teaching body development, lifetime sports, physical education and health, along with serving as department head.
Stadelmeir's pretrial hearing is Tuesday afternoon, with a jury trial set for June 12.
