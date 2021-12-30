Judge kicks defense attorney Mark Means off of Vallow's case

ST. ANTHONY — A district judge in the case against Lori Vallow ruled Tuesday that her attorney of nearly two years can no longer represent her.

District Judge Steven Boyce accepted a motion, filed by the prosecution, to disqualify Mark Means. In his ruling, Boyce cited that Means had previously represented Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, creating a conflict of interest.

“An actual conflict exists in this case due to Mr. Means’ former representation of Daybell and the timing of that representation, and Daybell’s waiver is insufficient to overcome the risk of harm in allowing Mr. Means to remain council to any party connected to this case,” Boyce wrote in his decision.

Means began representing Vallow in February 2020 after she was arrested that month in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho At the time she was charged for disobeying a court order to produce her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.

The judge’s ruling notes that Means indicated in several statements that he was representing Daybell as well as Vallow, although Daybell was not charged with a crime until June 2020, when the children’s bodies were found buried on Daybell’s property.

The conflict of interest was brought up when the couple were charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Though Daybell had hired Attorney John Prior to represent him, Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins ruled there was a conflict of interest, but that the conflict could be waived by the couple.

Eddins’ ruling only applied to that criminal case, which was dismissed shortly after the couple were charged with first-degree murder. The prosecution brought the conflict up again in a sealed motion filed in July 2021.

The prosecution has said it intends to pursue the death penalty against Daybell. Vallow’s case has been placed on hold after she was found mentally incompetent to proceed. According to Boyce’s ruling, however, she also is likely to face a potential death penalty if and when she is found mentally competent to contribute to her own defense.

Because the cases now involve capital punishment, Boyce ruled the clients could no longer waive the conflict of interest.

Boyce also noted other concerns regarding Means’ representation of Vallow, including his lack of experience on capital punishment cases. In August the court appointed James Archibald, who is certified to handle death penalty cases, as Vallow’s co-counsel. Archibald is her only attorney now that Means has been removed.

Boyce also questioned Means’ recent behavior, including court filings in which he accused the prosecution of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In October, Means alleged that an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare employee had manipulated Vallow into contacting an attorney representing the church. Means alleged that the LDS church attorney then contacted Special Prosecutor Rob Wood.

The attorney’s law firm confirmed in a public statement that Vallow had contacted them, but denied there had been any inappropriate communication. Wood contacted Archibald to disclose the conversation to the defense team.

Wood responded to Means’ demand that he be investigated for the interaction by suggesting Means was poorly representing his client. He said it appeared Means did not communicate with Archibald’s office before filing the motion.

In a motion filed by the prosecution, the state accused Means of recklessly making false or unproven accusations, based on statements from a client whose mental state prevented her from participating in court proceedings.

“The apparent lack of due diligence in filing this motion is egregious and possibly merits sanctions by the Court against Mark Means,” the prosecution’s motion stated.

In his ruling, Boyce stated that “Mr. Means has potentially made himself a witness in this case, by filing multiple pleadings in the form of declarations, containing factual assertions of Mr. Means submitted under penalty of perjury. That unusual manner of practice has further caused the Court to be concerned about the effectiveness of Mr. Means’ representation of Vallow in this case.”

Boyce wrote in his decision that he was concerned Means may have violated attorney-client privilege by disclosing Vallow’s statements in his court filings at a time when she may not be mentally capable of waiving that privilege.

“This is precisely the situation that ethics rules caution against, where the rules stress that lawyers should avoid becoming witnesses in their clients’ cases,” Boyce wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0