BOISE — After being wanted on several warrants for 13 days, the ex-Idaho GOP chairman was taken into custody Sunday night at the Ada County Jail.
Jonathan Parker, 39, was booked after he turned himself in at the jail just before 6 p.m., according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Magistrate Judge Thomas Watkins on Monday morning issued a no-contact order at the request of prosecutors for Parker’s second female victim. The Meridian woman claims Parker unlawfully entered her home.
Parker did not object to the no-contact order on Monday. That unlawful entry charge Parker faces stems from an incident when a woman Parker knew in Meridian says he unlawfully entered her home on April 26. On July 15, that woman requested a no-contact order be put in place.
According to court records, the woman gave Parker a key to her home so he could sleep there, but he later returned the key. Parker later admitted that he made a copy of her house key without telling the woman, according to court records.
In addition to three pending criminal cases, Parker had three arrest warrants over the weekend. One for violating a no-contact order, one for felony witness intimidation, and a bench warrant, according to court records and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The no-contact order warrant was issued July 16, the witness-intimidation warrant was issued July 22 and the bench warrant was issued July 25.
All of Parker’s charges stem from his interactions with his estranged wife and another woman. Last week, Parker’s bond in the felony stalking case was revoked for violating the case’s no-contact order. Parker allegedly violated the order by sending a text message to his estranged wife.
He will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today for the felony charge of witness intimidation.
Parker’s initial stalking case stems from incidents involving his estranged wife. According to the criminal complaint, on or between May 16 and May 30, Parker “did knowingly and maliciously engage” in conduct that “seriously alarmed, annoyed or harassed (his wife) Kelly Parker.” The complaint states that Parker’s conduct included “repeatedly hiding in bushes, masturbating, disguising himself with a wig” at or near his wife’s apartment complex.
Parker resigned from his GOP post Feb. 18, with more than two years left in his term. On June 29, the Idaho Republican Party elected former Idaho congressman and candidate for governor Raul Labrador as its new chairman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.