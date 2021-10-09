Judge grants motion for change of venue in Daybell case

Boyce noted that the case has been covered extensively by local media before charges were filed.

"(T)he pretrial publicity surrounding this case has been lengthy, continuous and pervasive in the Seventh Judicial District's local media market," Boyce wrote in his decision. "This is evidenced by the quantity of stories and nearly continuous nature of the coverage of this and co-defendant's cases."

Boyce also noted that the case has drawn national media attention, from NBC, the Oxygen Network, and the Dr. Oz. show.

At one point Boyce singled out East Idaho News for "inflammatory" coverage, citing an article from June 9 titled "'He's a liar. He's a liar.' Grandmother, brother react to Daybell's not guilty plea."

"The media has sought to attach prejudicial nicknames to the co-defendants in sensationalizing their coverage," Boyce said.

The judge noted that the state argued publicity alone may not be justification for a change of venue. Boyce determined that several potential jurors were likely exposed to the media coverage, and may be influenced to have beliefs on the case before hearing the evidence.