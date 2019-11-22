TWIN FALLS — A judge rejected a request for a lighter sentence from aTwin Falls man convicted of sexually abusing a child.
Shawn Hatfield, 44, appealed the sentence of 10 to 25 years imposed on Feb. 12, according to court documents. He asked for leniency and a reduction of the sentence to eight to 15 years.
Hatfield was arrested in April 2018 and charged with three counts of sexual abuse by soliciting a child younger than 16, three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and battery with intent to commit a serious felony.
Police launched an investigation after a 14-year-old victim came forward in February 2018, court documents say. A second victim accused Hatfield of similar conduct, and police discovered Hatfield was a suspect in a similar case filed in 2017.
In a jury trial, Hatfield was found guilty of one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
In a ruling filed on Sept. 3, District Judge Thomas J. Ryan denied Hatfield's motion without a hearing. The ruling said Hatfield had provided no new evidence to warrant leniency, nor did he identify any evidence that required a hearing.
Hatfield remains in the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections.
Magic Valley's Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAYLA DIANNE HANCHEY
Date of birth: March 27, 1990
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and CONCEALMENT OF EVIDENCE.
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WILLIAM THOMAS MCENTIRE
Date of birth: March 7, 1989
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF PRETRIAL RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DANA CHARLENE STRICKLAND
Date of birth: April 24, 1972
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of AGGRAVATED BATTERY
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN M. GIBSON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 275 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING
BOND: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO
Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMBER NICOLE SPRADLING
Date of birth: March 23, 1998
Height: 4 feet 11 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 134 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA MELUGIN
Date of birth: April 21, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of BURGLARY, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SHAWNA D. WEEKS a.k.a. SHAWNA D. OSBORN
Date of birth: May 22, 1982
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Grand theft, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY DUSTIN GOUGH
Date of birth: Oct. 17, 1978
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Attempted burglary, criminal trespass, felonies.
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JUAN JOSE LUNA
Date of birth: June 24, 1985
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Probation violations on the original charges of domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DUSTYN WAYNE BROOKS
Date of birth: July 19, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Sex: Male
Weights: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ISIDRO VIELMAS-HERNANDEZ
Date of birth: April 30, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Burglary, grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RONALD EUGENE HANYON
Date of birth: 12/19/1966
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 210
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charge of D.U.I. third offense
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CARLOS TENA
Date of birth: 3/19/1975
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 160
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Felony domestic violence, attempted strangulation and a probation violation on the original felony charges of eluding a police officer and receiving a stolen vehicle.
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY DOUGLAS REDGRAVE
Date of birth: 12/12/1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 190
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KELLY EVAN ADMIRE
Date of birth: 06/12/1995
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 195
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance (x3)
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SUSAN FAYE FREER
Date of birth: 12/01/1978
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weights: 115
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR and PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of Domestic Battery, No Contact Order Violation (x3), Driving Without Privileges and DUI
Bond: $190,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DARRELL ANTHONY FERGUSON SR.
Date of birth: 8/27/1973
Height: 6 feet 0 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 215
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE LUIS AGUILERA-GAYTAN
Date of birth: 11/03/1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SEAN TYLER NEBEL
Date of birth: 04/13/1996
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 250
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket for payment, a felony, and petit theft, a misdemeanor
Bond: $25,000
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Posted May 31, 2019.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
