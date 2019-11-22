{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A judge rejected a request for a lighter sentence from aTwin Falls man convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Shawn Hatfield, 44, appealed the sentence of 10 to 25 years imposed on Feb. 12, according to court documents. He asked for leniency and a reduction of the sentence to eight to 15 years.

Hatfield was arrested in April 2018 and charged with three counts of sexual abuse by soliciting a child younger than 16, three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

Police launched an investigation after a 14-year-old victim came forward in February 2018, court documents say. A second victim accused Hatfield of similar conduct, and police discovered Hatfield was a suspect in a similar case filed in 2017.

In a jury trial, Hatfield was found guilty of one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

In a ruling filed on Sept. 3, District Judge Thomas J. Ryan denied Hatfield's motion without a hearing. The ruling said Hatfield had provided no new evidence to warrant leniency, nor did he identify any evidence that required a hearing.

Hatfield remains in the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections.

