Judge Daniel Meehl leaves lasting impression on community

TWIN FALLS — The town will say goodbye this weekend to one of Idaho’s most distinguished jurists.

Judge Daniel B. Meehl died Feb. 24 — a month before his 80th birthday — nearly 20 years into his retirement. A celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Twin Falls.

After Meehl earned his law degree from Stanford University, he moved to Idaho and eventually settled in Twin Falls.

“I have been contacted by people statewide,” Meehl’s daughter Helen Flinn of Twin Falls said Thursday, “and it has been overwhelming to know the number of people affected by his life.”

Meehl “was a really simple and unassuming man who had the capacity to show love and who shared his spirituality,” Flinn said.

Flinn and her siblings met their father-to-be when he started seeing their mother, Twin Falls attorney Maureen Warren, after the two met at a state bar conference in Sun Valley.

“I was on the edge of being a teenager,” Flinn said.

Meehl tied the knot with Warren — and her four children — in 1969.

“He married us all,” Flinn said with a smile in her voice.

