Judge Daniel Meehl leaves lasting impression on community

TWIN FALLS — The town will say goodbye this weekend to one of Idaho’s most distinguished jurists.
Judge Daniel B. Meehl died Feb. 24 — a month before his 80th birthday — nearly 20 years into his retirement. A celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Twin Falls.
After Meehl earned his law degree from Stanford University, he moved to Idaho and eventually settled in Twin Falls.
“I have been contacted by people statewide,” Meehl’s daughter Helen Flinn of Twin Falls said Thursday, “and it has been overwhelming to know the number of people affected by his life.”
Meehl “was a really simple and unassuming man who had the capacity to show love and who shared his spirituality,” Flinn said.
Flinn and her siblings met their father-to-be when he started seeing their mother, Twin Falls attorney Maureen Warren, after the two met at a state bar conference in Sun Valley.
“I was on the edge of being a teenager,” Flinn said.
Meehl tied the knot with Warren — and her four children — in 1969.
“He married us all,” Flinn said with a smile in her voice.
But less than two years later, Meehl’s wife died, leaving the Fifth District Court magistrate judge alone to raise their young children.
He never remarried, Flinn said.
“When you’ve had the best, how do you settle for second best?” Flinn recalls her father saying.
Meehl’s community service included the Twin Falls Optimist Club, YMCA, College of Southern Idaho Foundation Board and support to various other charities. He was also involved in the Idaho Lawyers Assistance Program, Gambler’s Anonymous and Al-Anon.
He brought a lot of his background with him to the bench, Twin Falls attorney Mark Wasden said.
Wasden clerked for Meehl in the early 1990s when his mentor was a district judge. Meehl taught Wasden there is more than one way to look at a person in trouble.
“He saw beyond the crime, beyond what people were charged with,” Wasden said. “He saw the human element.
“It made him a better judge.”
Flinn said her father handed down fair sentences but was also a source of empowerment for those who faced him in court.
“He had compassion,” she said. “He believed they could overcome their previous choices.”
Meehl’s ashes will be inurned in the Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, near his wife’s and her parents’ graves.