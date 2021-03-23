Judge allows outside homicide prosecutor to join Daybell case, no ruling on Vallow case

IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Steven Boyce ruled in favor of a motion Monday to allow the special prosecutor to bring an out-of-state attorney onto the Chad Daybell case.

Missouri Attorney Rachel Smith will assist Special Prosecutor Rob Wood, so long as Wood sends a notice to the court stating he is deputizing Smith as part of his role as special prosecutor.

The ruling only applies to the criminal case against Chad Daybell. Boyce did not make a ruling on whether Smith would work on the case against Lori Vallow.

According to an objection filed by Mark Means, Vallow’s defense attorney, Wood’s motion is barred due to a previous unspecified court order.

Both Boyce and John Prior, Daybell’s defense attorney, raised the issues of whether Smith is still a practicing attorney, and whether Wood needed permission from Fremont County to hire Smith.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith herself testified that she has a private law practice in Missouri, providing assistance to county prosecutors and specializing in homicide cases.