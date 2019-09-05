TWIN FALLS — A woman is facing felony charges after causing a crash Wednesday morning, police said.
Consuelo Bach, 28, of Jerome, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence. She ran a red light in a Hyundai sedan at Blue Lakes Boulevard and North College Road, according to court documents. Her car struck a Ford pickup driven by Henry Yepez, who was seriously injured.
Twin Falls Police officers responded at approximately 8:45 a.m. After Bach and Yepez were both taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, officers interviewed Bach, who witnesses at the crash site said was intoxicated.
Bach admitted to police she had been drinking in the hours before the crash, the probable cause affidavit says. She refused to consent to a blood draw, and a warrant was issued to conduct that test.
Bach was arrested and taken to the Twin Falls County Jail. She was arraigned Thursday afternoon, and remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Sept. 13.
