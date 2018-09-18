TWIN FALLS — A Jerome woman is accused of sending a Twin Falls woman to the hospital by beating her with a glass candle holder.
Meggan Lesley Cecalia, 21, was arraigned Tuesday on counts of aggravated battery and malicious injury to property.
A relative of the victim who witnessed the alleged attack called police late Sunday night and said Cecalia showed up at the woman's house and began punching and kicking her, according to an affidavit.
While Cecalia was attacking the woman, witnesses told police, two men who they did not recognize approached the house and pulled out handguns. Witnesses said the men pointed the guns at them and threatened to kill them if they intervened.
At some point during the attack, witnesses told police, Cecalia hit the woman over the head with a glass candle holder.
One of the men, later identified by Cecalia as Adrian Borrayo, repeatedly racked his handgun and threatened to kill the woman while Cecalia was beating her, according to the affidavit.
None of the alleged attackers were still on the scene when police arrived late Sunday night. The woman was taken to the hospital and released several hours later.
A responding officer noted in the affidavit that the woman had swelling, bruising and scrapes on her face, multiple bumps on the left side of her scalp, abrasions on her knees, and a splint on her finger.
When questioned by police the next day, Cecalia admitted to going to the house after drinking to discuss an ongoing personal issue with the woman. Cecalia told police the two women got into an argument and began pushing and then punching each other.
Cecalia identified the two men with her as Adrian Borrayo and his brother, Josh Borrayo, but said she did not know they had handguns. Neither Borrayo had been charged in the incident as of Tuesday.
Police noted that Cecalia had no injuries other than a cut on her finger, which she admitted to getting while slashing the woman's tires that same night.
Cecalia has been jailed on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
