Jerome teen arrested after school threats

JEROME — A student has been arrested, accused of making a threatening post to social media. The teen was booked into the Jerome Detention Center on Tuesday.

Jerome Police Chief Duane Rubink said the department was made aware of a post circulating on social media that featured two students, and had included text banners featuring racially and sexually objectionable statements, as well as mentions of possible violence at JMS, which police took to mean Jerome Middle School.

Investigation in to the matter led to a Jerome student who had found the original image online and had altered it to include the threatening statements, which he shared with friends as a joke. The individual who made the statements had no connection to the two who appeared in the original image.

Rubink said the Jerome Police take threats of this nature very seriously.

“We don’t want any threats like this going on,” Rubink said. “These kids need to know that this is not something that’s funny, and that it can have severe criminal consequences if they do something that’s this dumb.”

The case has been turned over to the Jerome Prosecutor’s office and Jerome Police have requested charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0