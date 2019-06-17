JEROME — A Jerome teacher who police say stabbed her ex-boyfriend in front of children in April pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder and other charges.
Tawna Day Huttanus, 36, appeared before Fifth District Judge Rosemary Emory Monday morning at the Jerome County Judicial Annex.
She faces charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, injury to a child, domestic violence-traumatic injury in the presence of a child, and attempted murder in the first degree, according to court records.
Huttanus stabbed her ex-boyfriend with children present in the house, according to police. She remains on house arrest.
Emory read each of the four charges stemming from the April 14 incident and the maximum penalty for each charge. If convicted, Huttanus could spend anywhere from a minimum of five years in prison to 20 years, and face fines of $20,000 to $50,000.
Huttanus' attorney, Steven McRae, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.
McRae also told Emory there is a question of Huttanus' mental competency and that she has been in treatment since her arrest on the charges. The plan is for Huttanus to undergo a psychological evaluation to aid in settlement discussions, McRae said.
Eileen McDevitt, deputy prosecuting attorney for Jerome County, agreed with the request. "We're looking for a full evaluation," she told Emory.
Huttanus was a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School when she was arrested. She remains employed but is on administrative leave, Jerome Joint School District Superintendent Dale Layne said Monday.
A jury trial has been scheduled for Nov. 5, and is expected to last four days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.