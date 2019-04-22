JEROME — The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in a 2018 homicide case.
Ismael Nieto-Duran, 24, is sought in connection to the homicide of Jesus Alejandro Perez Cervantes in February 2018, the sheriff's office said Monday in a statement.
Nieto-Duran is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Cervantes, 21, was found dead in the middle of the road near 200 East 400 North, northeast of Jerome, on Feb. 5, 2018. Police said at the time that there were obvious signs of foul play.
Anybody with information on Nieto-Duran's whereabouts is asked to call Detective David Olsen with the Jerome County Sheriff's Office at 208-595-3312 or Detective Thomas Reid at 208-595-3311.
