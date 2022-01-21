Jerome names new top cop

JEROME — Duane Rubink has been selected as the new Jerome chief of police.

Rubink has been with the city of Jerome for 20 years, serving in a variety of capacities, including patrol officer, detective, sergeant, and most recently, captain. Overall, Rubink has 38 years of experience in law enforcement.

Rubink has a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational leadership from George Fox University and graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve in this new capacity," Rubinik said in a statement. "I’m excited for the future of the Jerome Police Department, and am proud of the great men and women we have working for us. I look forward to working with our community partners and citizens to keep Jerome the safe and beautiful community we all enjoy."

Mayor Dave Davis said the city is looking forward to welcoming Rubinik in his new role.

"He’s served the citizens of Jerome very well over the past twenty years in various roles," Davis said in the statement. "He has the experience, knowledge, and ability to lead the department and care for the citizens of our community.”

Rubink replaces Chief Dan Hall, who is retiring after serving as Jerome’s chief of police for the past 18 years.

