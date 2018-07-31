TWIN FALLS — A Jerome man will serve up to 15 years in prison for causing a fatal crash last year while driving on meth, a judge determined Friday.
Adam Keith Christensen, 42, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance, both felonies, in April. The prosecutor dismissed an additional charge of aggravated driving as part of the plea agreement.
Now he will serve a minimum of seven years and maximum of 15 in prison for the death of Ernestine Bill, a 66-year-old Kimberly woman who was killed in the four-car crash.
A sentencing hearing Friday included testimony from Bill’s family, who told Christensen about the impact the crash had on their lives.
Betty Arndt, Bill’s daughter, tearfully listed the milestones her mother missed after being killed in the accident, such as attending her grandson’s high school graduation and meeting Arndt’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law.
“Adam, you have caused so much pain and anger and loss that I would never wish this upon another human being,” Arndt said. “You can never serve enough time for how much you have taken from us.”
In a statement read aloud by the state’s attorney, Bill’s son, Aaron Bill, described his mother as “the lifeblood that held this family together.”
“There’s this emptiness in the air at every gathering, every birthday, every holiday,” the statement read. “There’s this void now in my family and my heart that is forever cursed to be empty.”
Christensen audibly sobbed throughout the testimonies, and struggled to speak at the end of the hearing.
“There has not been a day that has gone by since the day [of the accident] ... that I haven’t thought of what has happened,” Christensen said. “I wish I could go back and change the way things happened. I wish it was me instead of her.”
Judge Benjamin Cluff gave Christensen a unified sentence of 15 years for the manslaughter charge, with a minimum of seven years in prison. For the aggravated driving charge, Christensen received a 10 year unified sentence, with a minimum of seven years in prison. The sentences will run at the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.