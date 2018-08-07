TWIN FALLS — A Jerome man who participated in a December burglary and assault will serve at least two years in prison.
Gaudencio Sandoval-Carbajal, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and aiding or abetting aggravated assault for his role in the attack.
He will spend a minimum of two years and maximum of five years behind bars, a judge determined Friday.
A Twin Falls woman told police in December that three men — Sandoval-Carbajal, Cesar Gonzalez-Ramos, and Jose Agustin — broke down her door and threatened her with weapons including a knife and assault rifle.
The woman said Agustin threatened to kill her and her daughter if she reported the attack.
Gonzalez-Ramos told police after he was taken into custody that the three men went over to the woman’s house because she messaged Agustin on Facebook asking him to return a Bluetooth speaker that belonged to her.
Gonzalez-Ramos, who pleaded guilty to the same charges as Sandoval-Carbajal, also received a five-year unified sentence with two years fixed and three indeterminate. Agustin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was given a 12-year sentence. He must serve at least eight years of it in prison.
