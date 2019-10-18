TWIN FALLS — The brother of a man facing multiple felony charges including a drive-by shooting is now in jail.
Isidro Vielmas-Hernandez, 24, Jerome, faces felony charges of burglary, grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was arraigned before Twin Falls Magistrate Judge Benjamin Harmer Friday afternoon.
Vielmas-Hernandez is the brother of Enrique Vielmas, who is also charged in the April incident, according to court documents.
The two, along with a third man, were recorded by the victims’ security cameras carrying a rifle and a machete in the 400 block of Diamond Avenue before they opened a window in the house and stole a wallet containing cash off a nightstand, police said.
Enrique Vielmas faces additional charges in a June incident when the same house was targeted in a drive-by shooting, court documents indicate.
Both of the brothers have extensive criminal histories.
Vielmas-Hernandez is being held on $250,000 bond. Enrique Vielmas remains in custody in the Twin Falls County Jail.
