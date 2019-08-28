TWIN FALLS — A man is facing felony charges for driving under the influence and having children in the vehicle at the same time.
Christopher Paul Hayward, 35, of Jerome, was arrested Tuesday night in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue North in Twin Falls, after police received a call from a woman who reported he had stolen her wallet from her residence, according to court documents.
Hayward had driven off, but returned about an hour later with two children in the vehicle with him. Police detained him on an outstanding warrant and, when they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle, told him he would be charged with driving under the influence.
He failed all the field sobriety tests, and blew a breath alcohol content of .190 and .186, more than twice the .08 legal limit.
Two additional charges of injury to a child and transporting minors while under the influence were also filed.
Hayward has a criminal history dating back to 2003, including previous DUI convictions from 2015 and 2004, and a 2003 conviction on possession of paraphernalia.
He was arraigned from the Twin Falls County Jail on Wednesday, and remains in custody on $150,000 bond for DUI charges related to the warrant, and another $150,000 on the new charges.
His preliminary hearing for both cases is set for Sept. 9.
