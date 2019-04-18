JEROME — A Jerome elementary school teacher was arraigned Monday on three felony charges after police said she injured a man near three children — ages two months, three and four.
Tawna Day Huttanus, 36, was charged in Jerome County Magistrate Court with battery with intent to commit a serious felony, injury to a child and domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child, according to court records. She was released on house arrest.
Huttanus is a third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, according to the Jerome School District’s online employee directory.
Jerome School District Superintendent Dale Layne said Thursday that Huttanus is employed with the Jerome School District, but “is not in the building.”
Jerome police were called to a home on 10th Avenue East at 1:36 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man covered in blood, according to a police affidavit. The person who reported the incident said there were children outside the house and someone inside with another child.
When police arrived, a man was sitting in a vehicle and had “a large amount of blood on his shirt,” as well as on his arms, hands and pants. He was “holding a couple of napkins against the left side of his neck which was actively bleeding,” the affidavit said.
Police say Huttanus attempted to stab the man in the face and neck at least three times.
The man told police Huttanus tried to stab him in the neck, but he “thinks the collar of his dress shirt caught the knife,” the affidavit said.
The man said he grabbed Huttanus’ arm and they walked down the hallway so the children wouldn’t see anything, the affidavit said. He told police they wrestled over the knife for a couple of hours.
One of the people who called police said they were driving by when the man came running up covered in blood saying someone was trying to kill him and his baby was inside the house. The person said the man was carrying two children.
Another person who called police said he went to the house and found Huttanus on the living room floor with a knife and a baby, the affidavit said. The witness stayed with Huttanus until police arrived.
Police found Huttanus inside the house, sitting in a crib, holding the baby and a large silver kitchen knife, the affidavit said. An officer eventually was able to hold Huttanus’ hand, preventing her from hurting herself or the baby, and pried the knife out of her hand.
The man was treated by paramedics and later taken to St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 25.
