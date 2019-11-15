JEROME — After a long pause, a reinforced door gives way to reveal a dark atrium overseen by a central watchtower. The area under its surveillance is comprised of nearly wall-to-wall jail pods. What little of it remains empty will soon be torn out for new bed space.
A week after voters in Twin Falls and Gooding rejected jail expansion proposals, officials in Jerome County signed a building contract Tuesday to begin work on an expansion of its jail. It is expected to break ground in March or April and be finished by the end of next year.
County commissioners said the ability to house more inmates from federal, state and other county prisons will help cover the project’s expenses and bring more money into the county. The expansion will add 30 beds to the 135-bed facility.
“Basically the expansion is going to help pay for the jail,” Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell said. “Unfortunately, the demand is there for jail spots.”
The Jerome jail houses inmates from the state, surrounding counties and the U.S. Marshals. Commissioners from Jerome and Twin Falls met in March to discuss options for both counties after the jail expands, which would alleviate some of Twin Falls’ overcrowding. The counties have not determined a final course of action, Howell said.
The jail moved to a renovated facility on South Tiger Drive in 2016 after its own issues with safety and overcrowding. Its old facility, which is also on South Tiger Drive, was built in the 1970s and determined to be unsafe. Voters passed a bond to build the new jail in 2013 after four failed attempts.
“It was quite an experience for people who were at the old facility before we moved here. We had overcrowding, safety concerns, the building was outdated,” Jerome County Sheriff Lt. Marisela Ibarra said. “This was much needed for Jerome.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The project is expected to cost about $1.95 million, just shy of the $2 million the county budgeted for the project. County commissioners requested that the contractor, Lombard Conrad Architects, revise its initial plan when its expense came out to more than $2 million.
As Jerome County’s own jail population grows, the county is expected to take bed space from those it contracts with and will be able to avoid tax increases.
“We told the taxpayers $2 million and that’s what we stuck to,” Howell said. “We’re doing what we said we would do and we’re proud of that fact.”
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.
