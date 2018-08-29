TWIN FALLS — A citizens committee to explore expanding the Twin Falls County judicial complex dove into the needs of the county’s court building at its second meeting Tuesday night.
Much attention has been paid to overcrowding in the county jail, which held 244 inmates in its 224-bed facility Tuesday; roughly 40 more were housed in neighboring counties. But the county’s legal system has also outgrown the judicial building, where trials and other legal proceedings are held.
One of the biggest questions facing the committee now is whether to expand the judicial building and jail — which together make up the county’s judicial complex — where they stand downtown or whether to build new facilities elsewhere. Members began exploring that question Tuesday night with an early discussion on the potential advantages and disadvantages of moving one or both buildings.
A study commissioned by the county last year determined that Twin Falls County would need 11 courtrooms to cover its needs for the next 30 years; the actual need may be greater than that, county officials say. The existing building has six.
The study offered three potential designs for expansion, two of which added onto the existing buildings downtown and the third of which proposed starting fresh with new facilities in a different location.
It would likely be less expensive to keep the judicial complex in its downtown location: the first two designs had estimated costs of roughly $25 million and $23 million, while the third was projected at about $30 million.
But some committee members expressed concerns about limited space should the complex need to expand again down the road, while others said they didn’t like the idea of having a large jail downtown.
“As the community grows we can currently fit the space in here for maybe another 10, 20, 30 years, but there’s nowhere to go after that,” said Commissioner Jack Johnson, one of five county officials serving as an “ad hoc” member of the committee.
Committee member Jacob Westerfield said he worried that parking may become an issue if the judicial complex were to be expanded downtown.
“It seems like we’re pushing people further and further away who need to get to court,” Westerfield said.
Moving the judicial court building may, however, inconvenience the attorneys who have purposefully established offices nearby, Johnson noted.
It’s possible that the county could keep one facility downtown while moving another elsewhere. The judicial building could, for example, stay downtown, while a new jail is constructed outside the city.
But committee member Jethelyn Harrington, a deputy prosecutor in Twin Falls County, pointed out that having the facilities in different locations could prove costly — and potentially dangerous — in the long run.
“Anytime you’re trying to transport prisoners, especially that far, safety issues come to light,” Harrington said.
It’s unknown what would happen to the existing buildings if a new complex were to be built elsewhere, jail administrator Capt. Doug Hughes said.
“We’ve had some discussion on it, but we really haven’t come up with a clear idea of what we want to do with that if we move elsewhere,” Hughes said.
The committee plans to begin discussing the needs of the jail at its next meeting Sept. 11. The meeting will be held at the judicial complex.
