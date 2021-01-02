J.J. Vallow’s grandmother pens emotional letter

REXBURG — 2020 has been a bad year for most. But for few more than Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow. Kay recently penned an essay titled “Finding My Grandchildren’s Killer” describing her harrowing year. It was published by Elle Magazine on Dec. 21.

In November 2019, Rexburg police attempted to conduct a wellness check on J.J. at the request of his worried grandmother. They never found him. The search ended in June when J.J.’s body, along with the remains of his missing 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan, was found buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home. Daybell married J.J.’s adoptive mother, Lori Vallow, in November 2019. Both have been charged with covering up the children’s deaths. Daybell and Vallow currently sit in local jails awaiting their July joint jury trial.

Kay recalled that she still had hope of seeing her grandson again at this time last year.

“It’s a Christmas tradition in our family to give all the grandkids a new set of pajamas. So my husband Larry and I picked out a special blue pair with glow-in-the-dark sharks for J.J., just in case he was found and brought back home in time to open presents,” Kay wrote.

That wrapped gift continued to sit in the Woodcock’s living room for the next six months.