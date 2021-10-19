‘It made my blood run cold,’ Pankey’s ex-wife testifies about behavior after Jonelle Matthews went missing

She went outside to tell Pankey his food was ready and he said: “Get your fat ass back in the house and don’t come back out here again,” according to Hicks.

A few days later, she observed a car engulfed in flames on her property. When she went to check it out, Pankey told her once again to go back inside.

Her husband’s odd behavior became a public spectacle while they were attending a church across the street from their home. In early 1985, their church announced plans to host a search party for Jonelle during a service.

The Pentecostal church believed in prophecy and word-of-the-lord, Hicks explained in her testimony. The pastor announced the prophecy that Jonelle was going to be found and returned home to her family.

When Pankey heard this announcement, he said “false prophet” to his wife before standing up and yelling the words once more. Hicks described her husband was agitated and pacing in the aisles before he was taken out of the church by other members.

Pankey’s history with vehicles was also discussed.