TWIN FALLS — A woman who hit two children in a Twin Falls crosswalk Monday morning likely won't face any serious criminal charges, an Idaho State Police trooper said Wednesday.
The driver was cited for failure to yield to pedestrians after the incident, which resulted in minor injuries to the children. The kids were checked out by first responders on the scene, then taken to the hospital by their parents.
The investigation was turned over to ISP because one of the children was related to a Twin Falls Police Department employee.
The woman hit the children in a crosswalk at the intersection of Filer Avenue and Polk Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, police said. She was driving east on Filer Avenue and turned around to talk to her child in the car, according to the trooper; when she turned back around, the sun was in her eyes and she could not see the kids in the crosswalk.
The ISP trooper said he didn't anticipate any criminal charges stemming from the incident, though there could have been if the injuries were more serious.
"At this point, I don't know if we'd have enough to cite her for anything else," he said. "Right now that's the only citation that's going to be given."
