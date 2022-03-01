ISP: Troopers arrest man after spotting him in a stolen vehicle

BLISS — Idaho State Police arrested a man on multiple charges after a trooper spotted him at a rest stop in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning, officials said.
Idaho State Police received word early Tuesday morning to watch for a white Ford pickup pulling a trailer with a bobcat skid-steer loader that had recently been reported stolen.
At about 8:15 a.m., a trooper on patrol located a vehicle matching the description at a rest stop on Interstate 84 west of Bliss. As the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, 33 year-old Lonnie Schaefer, rammed the patrol car and drove through a fence into the desert near Power Plant Road, ISP said. Schaefer then ran on foot after the truck stopped working and circled back to drive off in the skid-steer.
Schaefer rammed a Gooding County patrol vehicle before the skid-steer also stopped in a ditch.
Gooding County Sheriff's deputies deployed bean bag rounds and troopers used a taser on Schaefer before finally taking him into custody.
They suspect he may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was taken by ambulance to a Gooding hospital, where he was treated and released. Upon release this afternoon, troopers booked him into the Gooding County Jail on the following charges: possession of stolen property, aggravated battery, driving without privileges, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding officers and resisting and obstructing officers.
