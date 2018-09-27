A statewide Idaho State Police initiative to encourage safe practices around railroad crossings sent Magic Valley troopers to an unexpected place this week: beet dump sites.
While officers in other districts around the state rode trains and handed out citations, District 4 troopers visited with beet truck drivers in Minidoka County to talk about railroad track safety. The event was part of "Operation Clear Track," an effort organized by Idaho's Operation Lifesaver, Amtrak and other rail safety organizations.
Tuesday's beet dump site visits, at which officers and drivers exchanged stories and suggestions, took a more proactive approach to prevent railroad crossing violations and crashes, Lt. Robert Rausch said. The initiative focused on Minidoka County because of its unusually high rate of train-vs.-vehicle collisions, and targeted beet truck drivers because they often have trouble driving over railroad tracks.
"What’s unique about this particular event is that in the past we have always tried to focus on the enforcement aspect," Rausch said. The aim of Tuesday's visits, he said, was to "address (the truck drivers) in a manner where you may not be under as much pressure as you would be on the side of the road in a traffic stop."
Along with discussing the issue, ISP troopers also distributed cards to the drivers with helpful railroad crossing tips — never drive or walk around lowered crossing gates, never try to outrun an approaching train, never stop your vehicle on a crossing waiting for traffic to move.
Minidoka County and Kootenai County typically have the highest rates of train-vs.-vehicle collisions in the state, according to Travis Campbell, statewide coordinator for Operation Lifesaver.
Campbell said it's hard to pinpoint exactly why the collision rates in these two counties are so high.
"If I had the answer, I could solve it," Campbell said. "Some of the contributing factors are driver awareness, and that’s what we’re trying to do: raise awareness."
There were five railroad crossing collisions in Minidoka County between June 2016 and June of this year, according to data from the Federal Railroad Administration.
The only other south-central Idaho counties to see a vehicle-vs.-train collision over that period were Twin Falls and Jerome, which saw one crash each.
"We’re pretty fortunate," said Sgt. Kenneth Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office. "We don’t have that kind of issue per se over here in Twin Falls County because our trains aren’t running nearly as fast as the ones on the Union Pacific Line."
Still, Mencl said, drivers in Twin Falls County should be vigilant when crossing train tracks — particularly ones near a stoplight.
The railroad crossing at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard South and Kimberly Road in Twin Falls can be especially dangerous for drivers, Mencl said, and cars should avoid stopping on the tracks for a red light if possible. If stopping on the tracks is unavoidable and you see a train heading toward you, get out of your car and run in the direction that the train is coming from.
Walkers and joggers should also avoid railroad tracks, Mencl added.
"I think it’s really all about reminding everyone that the track is something that you need to be careful around," Campbell said. "You need to turn your head and actually look both ways and make sure your route’s clear before you proceed.
"It’s all in the interest of safety," he added. "Everyone wants to go home safe to their family at the end of the day."
