TWIN FALLS — Two federal grants awarded to Idaho State Police could improve the evidence collection process for sexual assault victims in the Magic Valley and statewide.
The funding, which totals more than $250,000, will go toward creating a new ISP staff position and ensuring that hospitals and other collection sites around the state have adequate equipment and supplies.
The additional training and resources provided by the grants will be available to hospitals all across Idaho. But ISP hopes the funding will especially benefit rural communities, where sexual assault victims often have to drive long distances for medical attention services, said director of forensic services Matthew Gamette.
“There are a lot of places that already have sexual assault kit collection happening,” but that are lacking necessary equipment and supplies, Gamette said.
“What we hope is that we will not only bolster collection sites with what they need, but that there will also be more interest in having collection sites, especially in rural areas,” he said.
Roughly $113,000 of the grant money will go toward hiring a new ISP staff member, who will be responsible for providing up-to-date Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) training in hospitals across Idaho. Another $45,000 will go toward providing an estimated 250 nurses in the state with basic SANE training and clinical experience.
Several Magic Valley hospitals, have already indicated they would be interested in receiving additional training and/or resources from the grants, ISP said. $100,000 of the grant money will go toward providing hospitals with equipment and supplies.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley was recently able to purchase a new camera and evidence dryers, emergency department director Jeff Carl said. He doesn’t foresee his department needing any additional supplies or equipment for sexual assault kit collection in the near future.
Carl said his department’s greatest need is continued, up-to-date training for nurses who treat sexual assault victims. All nurses in the emergency department currently receive basic SANE training, with nine who specialize in treating sexual assault victims.
In the future, Carl said, he would like to see some of his SANE-trained nurses have the opportunity to attend conferences to compare ideas, expertise and best practices with medical professionals from other hospitals.
“All of that networking is super important,” Carl said. “I’d love to see that come to fruition.”
The new ISP staff member will also help communities coordinate Sexual Assault Response Teams (SART), which typically include medical professionals, members of law enforcement, prosecutors, victim’s advocates, and others.
Some of Idaho’s larger cities, such as Boise, already have coordinated networks in place. Gamette said ISP hopes the grant funding will help some rural communities develop similarly streamlined systems, so that sexual assault survivors from small towns can easily access assistance and resources in a comfortable, familiar place, surrounded by family and friends.
“We want to make sure [victims] are able to stay there with their support base,” Gamette said. “We’re hoping to keep those support structures in those local communities.”
The Twin Falls area has had a loosely coordinated network of medical professionals, advocates, law enforcement, and representatives from the legal system in place for years, Carl said. But the effort to coordinate services has become more organized in recent months. For example, Carl said, a call list was recently developed.
“It’s been an ideology that’s been followed to many different degrees,” Carl said. “The theory behind it has always existed. The existence of operating people within it has waxed and waned over the years.”
