JEROME — Criminal charges are pending for a driver involved in a rollover crash in Jerome Tuesday, Idaho State Police said Wednesday. 

The man, whose name has not been released, was ejected from his car after going off the road on the Interstate 84 on-ramp near exit 165, Trooper Benjamin Foster said. 

He was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center along with four other passengers in his car: an adult woman and three children younger than 10 years old. The man and woman are in their late thirties, Foster said. 

None of the people in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. 

Foster said late Wednesday afternoon that the driver of the car was still hospitalized, but his four passengers had been released. 

ISP's investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but alcohol was a factor, according to Foster. He said he expected criminal charges would be filed against the driver. 

