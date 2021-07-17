Is crime up or down? Police say pandemic complicates annual Crime in Idaho report

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said part of this discrepancy could be due to the nature of the types of offenses that the department reported.

For example, the number of fraud offenses reported to the department more than doubled from 30 to 65 over the last two years.

These fraud cases are challenging because they don’t originate in Jerome, and the events take place over the phone or online. These situations typically involve somebody from another state or country essentially stealing money through deceptive means.

“One of the big scams is where somebody will contact somebody through email or phone and say they have the potential to win a whole bunch of money, but first you have to send a processing fee of say $1,000,” Hall explained. “The dead giveaway is it is usually requested in gift cards. Businesses don’t work that way.”

In these situations, the most department can do is document the incident and give victims information on how to protect themselves.

Aside from fraud, the department experienced increases in aggravated assault, drug-related crimes and theft offenses.