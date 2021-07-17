Is crime up or down? Police say pandemic complicates annual Crime in Idaho report

TWIN FALLS — An annual state crime report released this month shows some law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley experienced an increase in crime in 2020, while others experienced a decrease.
The Idaho State Police released its Crime in Idaho 2020 report earlier this month as part of a national crime reporting program. The document includes statewide and department-specific data on the number and types of offenses agencies handle annually.
This data is collected to help law enforcement officials make decisions related to training, budgets and enforcement efforts, according to the report. The information is also intended to help Idahoans and elected officials understand the magnitude and trends of crime throughout the state.
Statewide, the number of offenses reported by agencies in Idaho decreased by about 3% from 2019 to 2020. This follows a roughly 7% decrease in the number of offenses reported between 2018 and 2019.
Most counties in the Magic Valley similarly experienced an overall decrease in the number of offenses reported in 2020 compared to 2019, but this varies by agency.
For example, while the number of offenses reported overall in Twin Falls County decreased by about 1% from 2019 to 2020, the number the Twin Falls Police Department reported increased by about 3.4%.
The specific offenses in which the department experienced increases include rape — up from 23 to 33 — and aggravated assault — up from 166 to 219 — among others.
The department also experienced an increase in reported hate crimes. in department reported handling seven hate crimes in 2020 after reporting two in 2019.
This was not unique to the department. The number of hate crimes reported throughout the state increased from 38 to 54 over the last two reports.
TFPD Lt. Craig Stotts said this one-year overall increase in reported offenses doesn’t demonstrate a trend for the department. The 3,717 offenses the department reported last year is lower than what it reported in 2018 and 2017.
While the department experienced an uptick in reported offenses, the number of arrests it conducted dropped about 10.6% from 2019 to 2020. Stotts said part of this decrease could be due to the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic changed physical arrests.
“If we needed to make the arrest, we made the arrest,” Stotts said. “But if it was something like stolen property or a drug offense that could be handled via a citation or court summons, we had that option.”
A similar situation took place within the Jerome Police Department. According to the report, the department reported 22.6% more offenses in 2020 than in 2019 but conducted 3.2% fewer arrests than the previous year.
Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said part of this discrepancy could be due to the nature of the types of offenses that the department reported.
For example, the number of fraud offenses reported to the department more than doubled from 30 to 65 over the last two years.
These fraud cases are challenging because they don’t originate in Jerome, and the events take place over the phone or online. These situations typically involve somebody from another state or country essentially stealing money through deceptive means.
“One of the big scams is where somebody will contact somebody through email or phone and say they have the potential to win a whole bunch of money, but first you have to send a processing fee of say $1,000,” Hall explained. “The dead giveaway is it is usually requested in gift cards. Businesses don’t work that way.”
In these situations, the most department can do is document the incident and give victims information on how to protect themselves.
Aside from fraud, the department experienced increases in aggravated assault, drug-related crimes and theft offenses.
Hall said the numbers in the report are an accurate representation of what was a noticeably busier year for the department. But, past the halfway point of 2021, crime has dropped to levels more in line with previous years.
“My personal belief is that the situation we faced with COVID and some of the restrictions and pent-up frustration did play a part in (the increase),” Hall said.
Grant Loebs, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney, doesn’t pay too much attention to the numbers in this state report. Instead, his office focuses on the number of criminal cases that are filed in the county, which was down last year compared to previous years.
There were 690 cases filed in 2020, which is fewer than than the 780 filed in 2019 and the 878 filed in 2018. But Loebs views 2020 as a bit of an anomaly. In general, the number of cases filed in the county has trended up over the past few years since 2014 when 533 cases were filed.
Last year aside, Loebs said, based on the number of cases filed, it’s clear crime is rising in Twin Falls at a rate faster than the population is increasing.
This year has picked up on that momentum from the years before the dip in 2020. By the end of June, there were already 437 criminal cases filed in the county.
“I think last year was an anomaly for everything,” Loebs said. “Courts were closed, police and prosecutors were doing different things. I think last year is difficult to make any judgments about.”
