BOISE — Timmy Earl Kinner Jr.'s fitness to stand trial will be will be discussed at a hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, according to court records.
The 30-year-old homeless man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir and eight counts of aggravated battery in the alleged stabbing/slashing of eight others, including five children. All of the victims of the June 30 stabbing were refugees, and many were attending Kadir’s birthday party at the Wylie Street Station Apartments.
Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin ordered a mental competency evaluation at Kinner’s last court appearance on Sept. 5.
If Kinner is found to be unable to assist in his own defense, he will be sent to one of the state hospitals for treatment. The judge will then later decide if he has improved enough to continue.
Kinner’s lead attorney, David Smethers with the Ada County Public Defenders Office, raised questions about the defendant’s fitness at the Sept. 5 court hearing. He asked Baskin to bar police and prosecutors access to Kinner if his attorneys aren’t present due to their concerns about unspecified mental issues.
In court documents, prosecutors said Kinner tried to contact and arrange a meeting with police on more than one occasion. His attorneys dispute that he was actually seeking police in at least one case.
Baskin granted the defense’s motion to bar access to Kinner by police and other officials, except for sheriff’s deputies at the jail, but only until the results of his competency evaluation have been considered by the court. She will revisit this access issue at the Sept. 28 hearing.
Ada County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty. They until late October to file their intent (60 days from Kinner’s entry of plea on Aug. 28).
An eight-week jury trial is scheduled to start Jan. 3. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 13.
