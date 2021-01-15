Insurance organization sues Idaho Falls, says it shouldn't cover city's expenses in Tapp lawsuit

Court records reveal the dispute over ICRMP’s responsibility to the city began in January 2020, when the company first informed Idaho Falls it did not believe the case would be covered by the contract. A month later, Traveler’s Insurance Company agreed to cover the case, providing the city with legal representation.

In April, the city told ICRMP it was looking into reaching a settlement with Tapp in the hope of saving money on attorney fees. Five days later, ICRMP said it would only make a determination of whether the insurance contract covered the lawsuit, and said it would not participate in pre-suit mediation.

City attorneys asked ICRMP to reconsider its position given the situation.

“I am getting pressure from the coverage counsel for Mr. Tapp to either agree to diligently pursue settlement of this claim including the possibility of mediation with the involvement of both ICRMP and Travelers, or the complaint will be filed and expensive litigation will follow,” a May 19 email sent by attorney Alan Bradshaw, on behalf of the city, said, according to court records. “It is the view of the City and I believe the view of Travelers that early settlement discussions present an opportunity to resolve claim for less than a settlement can be achieved if this opportunity is missed.”