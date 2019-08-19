BLAINE COUNTY — An inmate being transported to Ada County on Saturday wound up back at the Blaine County Detention Center.
Blaine County Sheriff's deputies were transferring Sky T.G. Thompson, 42, of Reno, Nevada, to Boise on Idaho Highway 75 on a misdemeanor warrant when he began kicking the window of the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, hitting his head on the glass and demanding he be let out of the vehicle, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Harkins.
Though Thompson was secured in the vehicle, he managed to bend the Tahoe's door frame. Damages are estimated in excess of $1,000.
Thompson was returned to Blaine County, where he remains in custody while awaiting arraignment on the felony charge of malicious injury to property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.