BLAINE COUNTY — An inmate being transported to Ada County on Saturday wound up back at the Blaine County Detention Center.

Blaine County Sheriff's deputies were transferring Sky T.G. Thompson, 42, of Reno, Nevada, to Boise on Idaho Highway 75 on a misdemeanor warrant when he began kicking the window of the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, hitting his head on the glass and demanding he be let out of the vehicle, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Harkins.

Though Thompson was secured in the vehicle, he managed to bend the Tahoe's door frame. Damages are estimated in excess of $1,000.

Thompson was returned to Blaine County, where he remains in custody while awaiting arraignment on the felony charge of malicious injury to property.

