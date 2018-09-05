Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Twin Falls County Jail stock
Buy Now

The outside of the James R. Munn Criminal Justice Facility in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — An inmate attempted to hang himself Wednesday afternoon at the Twin Falls County Jail, the sheriff's office said. 

He was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, sheriff's office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The incident is under investigation. 

1
2
2
3
1

Tags

Load comments