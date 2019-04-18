TWIN FALLS — An injury crash was reported near the Perrine Bridge this afternoon, a city dispatcher said.
The crash was called in from 2050 Bridgeview Boulevard, near Starbucks and Best Buy, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Injuries were reported but the dispatcher said she did not know how many cars were involved or how many people were injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates at Magicvalley.com.
