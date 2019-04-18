{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — An injury crash was reported near the Perrine Bridge this afternoon, a city dispatcher said. 

The crash was called in from 2050 Bridgeview Boulevard, near Starbucks and Best Buy, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Injuries were reported but the dispatcher said she did not know how many cars were involved or how many people were injured. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates at Magicvalley.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments