{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — An injury crash is blocking U.S. Highway 93 at 200 North in Jerome County, Idaho State Police said. 

Traffic is being diverted as emergency crews respond, ISP said in a 5:50 p.m. statement. 

Return to Magicvalley.com for more later on this developing story. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments