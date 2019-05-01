TWIN FALLS — Two people were injured in a crash Monday evening, Twin Falls police said.
An adult and a juvenile were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center after a motorcycle and SUV crashed into each other near the intersection of Harrison Street and Orchard Drive. The two injured people were riding the motorcycle, police said; the occupants of the SUV were not injured.
The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.
Police are not releasing the names of the people involved. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
