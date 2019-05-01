{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Two people were injured in a crash Monday evening, Twin Falls police said. 

An adult and a juvenile were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center after a motorcycle and SUV crashed into each other near the intersection of Harrison Street and Orchard Drive. The two injured people were riding the motorcycle, police said; the occupants of the SUV were not injured.

The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.

Police are not releasing the names of the people involved. The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

