JEROME COUNTY — A man was injured in a stabbing in Jerome County on Tuesday night, the sheriff said. 

The 38-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in a family dispute shortly after 9 p.m., according to Sheriff George Oppedyk. He stressed that the stabbing was not random. 

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and was stable as of last night, though he may need surgery in the future, Oppedyk said. 

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet, Oppedyk said, but the sheriff's office has a suspect that they hope to take into custody as soon as possible. 

