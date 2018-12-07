BELLEVUE — A Friday morning house fire sent one woman to the hospital with burn-related injuries.
The fire at 212 S. 5th St. in Hailey was caused by an accident with a wood-burning stove, Bellevue Fire Chief Greg Beaver said. Fire crews from around the Wood River Valley were called to the scene at about 9 a.m.
An estimated five people were in the house when the fire began, Beaver said, but only one person was injured. The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with burns of unknown severity.
The house itself was a "total loss," Beaver said. No other buildings were affected.
The Bellevue Fire Department put the fire out in roughly two hours with the help of crews from the Hailey Fire Department, Wood River Fire and Rescue, and Ketchum Fire Department.
"We got it knocked down fairly quick," Beaver said.
A fire truck will remain at the scene through Friday night to make sure the fire doesn't rekindle, Beaver said.
