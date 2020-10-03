In death penalty cases, the costs quickly add up

REXBURG — In a discussion of the merits of capital punishment, ethical landmines abound: Should the state be allowed to decide a person deserves to die? Is life imprisonment more or less cruel? When is a crime severe enough to warrant an execution?

For officials in many Idaho counties, however, a more practical concern hangs over the decision of whether to seek the ultimate punishment: how much is it going to cost?

Between increased defense costs and a lengthy appeals process, executing a person costs more than life imprisonment. Much of that cost falls on county prosecutor offices, which will spend hundreds of thousands of more dollars on a death penalty case than if they had sought life imprisonment.

A 2016 review by Susquehanna University found that prosecuting a death penalty case costs an extra $1 million on average compared to life imprisonment. A study by Seattle University reached a similar conclusion for death penalty cases in Washington state.

Those estimates do not include the costs of incarcerating a person while they await execution and go through the appeals process, which can take decades.

Even in cases where the death penalty is pursued and later dropped, the expenses can add up.