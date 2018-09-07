Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Las Vegas Shooting
Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. A gunman was found dead inside a hotel room. 

 John Locher, Associated Press

BOISE — Idahoans who went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last year are encouraged to apply for assistance with the Nevada Victims of Crime Program.

The Nevada Department of Administration is urging anyone who was at the festival to submit an application, regardless of whether they were injured in the mass shooting there, Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said in a news release.

Records show 100 concert tickets were purchased by people who live in Idaho, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare said Thursday. But only 13 have submitted applications to the Nevada Victims of Crime Program.

The program helps pay for out-of-pocket expenses, such as counseling co-pays.

“According to mental health experts, many survivors of mass violence and trauma seek counseling months or years after an incident,” Welling said. “Even if survivors don’t feel they need assistance now, they should get an application on file... in case they seek help in the future.”

The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 1.

