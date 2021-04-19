Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

Neither the court filings nor authorities have said TS stands for Taryn Summers. Connie Smith has a son with the last name of Summers, according to the affidavit. And a Connie Smith is listed as the owner of a property near where Taryn Summers was reportedly last seen.

According to the affidavit:

Connie Smith called police and said TS had run away from home on April 12. She later said the child defecated on a carpeted area of the home and she could not clean it up. She told police that she cut the carpet out and burned it. On April 14, Idaho State Forensics investigators observed a small brown spot on a bedroom wall they presumed to be blood.

Police later learned that on April 12, the day of TS’s disappearance, Connie Smith was seen driving a black Lexus from a preschool in Emmett with TS sleeping in the back seat.

Investigators later learned that Smith had to carry the child back to a bedroom at home.

Investigators conducted several searches around Smith’s property. Eventually, they gained access to the Lexus, where they found TS’s body inside a black trash bag on the floorboard of the second-row seating area.

The affidavit did not list a possible cause of death for TS. It noted that she had vomit on her shirt and in her hair.