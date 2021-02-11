Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, former longtime GOP state senator, announces resignation

The release said that Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. will assume office as Acting U.S. Attorney for Idaho, a position he held in 2017 for seven months after Davis’ predecessor, Wendy Olson, stepped down. Gonzalez has served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1995 and has been with the Department of Justice since 1991.

Idaho’s district covers all 44 counties and five tribal reservations across the state. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has locations in Boise, Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene, with more than 30 attorneys and over three dozen staff members.

While in office, Davis hired 26 employees, including 10 assistant U.S. attorneys and four special assistant attorneys. “We’ve been incredibly successful the last three years in hiring outstanding public servants. They are my legacy,” he said in the release.

Davis and his office were successful in filing over 1,000 criminal cases — a record for the time period he was in charge — and cracking down on predators who targeted children during his tenure. He also took aim at gang and drug problems. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted nearly 100 people who victimized children online while Davis was at the helm, with help from the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the release said.

In addition to his work in the Idaho Legislature, Davis represented Idaho as a commissioner to the Uniform Law Commission and was past chairman of The Council of State Governments. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University and the University of Idaho College of Law.

