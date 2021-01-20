Idaho tests over 300 rape kits, still deals with delays. Study urges more victim services

From the tested 2020 kits, ISP was able to create 114 new DNA database entries. Not every kit tested had enough evidence to create a DNA profile. Of the kits tested in 2020, six got hits in the CODIS DNA database, meaning the perpetrator already had DNA in the system and it was a match.

Two of the six were from cases that had no suspect, according to ISP Forensic Services Director Matthew Gamette. Four of the six were hits to a prior offender.

CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) is a database that tracks DNA profiles in the criminal justice system; it is run by the FBI.

The ISP report states that it took law enforcement an average of 39 days to submit the kits to the lab in 2020.

Kits may not go to the lab for testing if the victim reports anonymously or asks that his or her kit not be tested. And if law enforcement finds evidence there was no crime committed, a kit may not be tested. The report showed 57 kits fell into that category.

It took the lab an average of 178 days to complete testing a kit.

There was a decrease in kit submission from 2019, when the lab saw 612 submissions. However, many of the 2019 rape kits were old, previously untested ones that were being entered in compliance with the new Idaho laws.