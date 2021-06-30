Idaho Supreme Court issues ‘significant’ ruling for those who can’t afford court fees

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court ruled in a case last week that some say could have national implications for people who cannot afford to pay fees mandated by courts.

The court ruled against the Elmore County Magistrate Court, finding that it acted outside its jurisdiction when it issued a warrant for and eventually jailed a woman who could not afford to pay court fines and fees.

In an opinion released Thursday, Idaho Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled that the actions against Roxana Beck in 2020 were unconstitutional, a violation of the 14th Amendment. The case drew widespread attention and will affect how courts treat indigent defendants.

“The Idaho Supreme Court confirmed what we all want to believe: that the Constitution is there to protect us, most especially the most vulnerable among us,” Pete Wood, Beck’s attorney, said in a news release. “This is a significant victory for Ms. Beck and many other indigent Idahoans who have been jailed solely for their inability to pay court debt.”

Beck pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in February 2020, and during sentencing she asked the court to make any fines and fees associated with the charge as low as possible. Beck’s hours at her job at Burger King had been reduced, limiting her paycheck, according to the opinion.